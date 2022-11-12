Everton predicted starting XI gallery vs Bournemouth - with just three survivors from cup loss
Everton team expected to face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Everton play their final game before the seasons breaks for the World Cup when they travel to AFC Bournemouth today (15.00 GMT).
And Frank Lampard will demand a response as the Toffees make the trip to the Vitality Stadium for the second time in five days.
Everton suffered an embarrassing 4-1 loss to the Cherries in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday night. Making 11 changes to the starting line-up, very few of the fringe players managed to take their chance.
But some of those members of Lampard’s squad will again be involved and some may even start.
In terms of injuries, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ruled out. He has problems with his hamstring, shoulder and primarily a recurrence of a knee issue.
Ben Godfrey (fractured leg) and Andros Townsend are also ruled out.
With that in mind, here’s the Everton team we expect to face Bournemouth.