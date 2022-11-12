Everton team expected to face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Everton play their final game before the seasons breaks for the World Cup when they travel to AFC Bournemouth today (15.00 GMT).

And Frank Lampard will demand a response as the Toffees make the trip to the Vitality Stadium for the second time in five days.

Everton suffered an embarrassing 4-1 loss to the Cherries in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday night. Making 11 changes to the starting line-up, very few of the fringe players managed to take their chance.

But some of those members of Lampard’s squad will again be involved and some may even start.

In terms of injuries, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ruled out. He has problems with his hamstring, shoulder and primarily a recurrence of a knee issue.

Ben Godfrey (fractured leg) and Andros Townsend are also ruled out.

With that in mind, here’s the Everton team we expect to face Bournemouth.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Will be hungry to go into the World Cup on the back of a clean sheet. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. RB - Nathan Patterson One of the few players who did well in the first half of the cup loss and deserves to retain his spot, which will mean Seamus Coleman dropping to the bench. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. CB - Conor Coady A no-brainer to come back into the team. He was clearly missed in the cup. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. CB - James Tarkowkski Another who showed how much he was missed. The defender will be disappointed not to have made the World Cup squad but shouldn’t let it impact his performance. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Photo Sales