Everton predicted team for their trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Everton are aiming to bounce back from successive defeats when they travel to Newcastle United tonight (19.30 BST).

The Toffees have suffered losses to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, having previously recorded a seven-match unbeaten streak.

But Frank Lampard knew this would be a tough period for Everton - and expects another big test against a Newcastle outfit who are sixth in the Premier League and suffered only one defeat.

Lampard will have plenty to ponder following the 2-0 reverse against Tottenham last weekend.

The Blues are set to welcome back Mason Holgate to their squad after injury, while Anthony Gordon returns after serving a one-match suspension.

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has made two outings off the bench as he works his way back to full fitness.

With all that in mind, here’s the Everton team we predict Lampard to name against the Magpies.

GK - Jordan Pickford At fault for Spurs' first goal but remains a pivotal player.

RB - Seamus Coleman Set to continue at right-back with Nathan Patterson still sidelined.

CB - Conor Coady One of Everton's most consistent performers this season.

CB - James Tarkowksi Immense in the rearguard against Tottenham and will be hoping for another performance in the same manner.