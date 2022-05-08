Everton bid to give their Premier League survival chances a big boost.

Everton have the chance to move out of the Premier League relegation zone when they travel to Leicester City today.

The Toffees head into the game sitting two points adrift of safety - but have been handed a big window of opportunity.

Burnley lost 3-1 to Aston Villa yesterday, which means Everton will surge out of the bottom three should they beat the Foxes.

To do so, however, the Blues must deliver their first away victory since August.

Frank Lampard’s side head into the game against the backdrop of a 1-0 defeat of Chelsea last weekend.

Everton have had a free week to prepare for the game - and given them the chance to work on improving the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

But will the striker start against Leicester?

1. GK - Jordan Pickford The England No.1 was immense against Chelsea. Another similar performance and Leicester will find it tough to beat him. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

2. RB - Seamus Coleman An excellent performance against Chelsea and his leadership skills will be key. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

3. CB - Yerry Mina The Colombian’s presence in his two performances since returning to fitness has been monumental. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

4. CB - Mason Holgate Had his critics this season but was excellent against Chelsea. Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images