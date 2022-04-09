Frank Lampard has some decisions to make as Everton welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park.

Everton look to give their Premier League survival a boost when they welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park on Saturday (12.30 BST).

Fears of relegation among supporters heightened markedy after the Toffees fell to yet another away defeat earlier this season.

Frank Lampard’s men suffered a 3-2 loss at Burnley - despite being ahead at half-time.

The loss leaves Everton in 17th and only one point above the drop zone.

With nine games remaining, the Blues need to start getting points on the board before they’re dragged further into the mire.

Still, Everton held United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford earlier in the season which they can take heart from.

And Ralf Rangnick’s side have misfired themselves this term. They sit sixth in the table and won just one of their previous six games.

Lampard will surely be weighing up changes to his starting line-up from the Burnley reverse.

While Yerry Mina (quad) will again be absent, Allan and Michael Keane are both available having served respective three and one-game suspensions.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Barely tested against Burnley but conceded three goals. Will be frustrated and desperate for a clean sheet. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

2. RB - Seamus Coleman Now back available to start after fitness. The skipper is likely to be restored. Photo: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

3. CB - Mason Holgate Forced to play in midfield in the past two games. Should be switched to his favoured position.

4. CB - Michael Keane Daftly got himself a one-match suspension but the lack of options mean he may come back in against his former club.