Everton bid to claw further out of the Premier League relegation battle when they travel to West Ham United today.

The Toffees crashed out of the FA Cup in sobering fashion before the international break when beaten 4-0 by Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals.

But beforehand, Frank Lampard’s side moved four points clear of the drop zone with a 1-0 defeat of Newcastle United.

On Saturday, Everton were given a helping hand as 18th-placed Watford and 19th-placed Burnley were beaten by Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.

So if the Blues could get anything from their trip to West Ham, who are seventh, it would be a big bonus.

Lampard will be without the suspended Allan at the London Stadium, while Fabian Delph (thigh) and Yerry Mina (quad) are still sidelined.

But Everton have had the international break with the majority of the squad to get players up to speed.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Had a fine game for England against Switzerland during the international break. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

2. RB - Seamus Coleman There is growing clamour for Nathan Patterson to finally be given a chance after impressing for Scotland in two games. But Lampard has so far been adamant that Coleman’s experience is key. Photo: Visionhaus/Getty Images

3. CB - Ben Godfrey Part of a poor defensive display at Palace but most would agree he’s Everton’s best fit central defender. Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

4. CB - Mason Holgate Played in every game bar one of Lampard’s reign as boss. Photo: Getty Images