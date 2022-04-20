Everton take on Leicester City aiming for back-to-back wins.

Everton can take another step towards Premier League survival when they welcome Leicester City to Goodison Park tonight (20.00).

The Toffees should be feeling plenty fresh after an 11-day absence without a game.

Frank Lampard’s side delivered an important 1-0 victory over Manchester United last time out.

Seventeenth-placed Everton are now three points clear of the relegation zone and can increase that gap to six points before Burnley play Southampton tomorrow.

But the Blues face a Leicester side who’ll be determined to bounce back after a stoppage-time defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Lampard’s squad is looking much healthier than it has done for most of his Goodison reign.

He welcomes back Yerry Mina after a two-month absence because of a quad injury, while Donny van de Beek is also available after he missed the previous three games.

Both are likely to be in the squad but whether they’ll start may be a different case.

Here’s how we think Everton will line-up.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford The England No.1 was superb against United to keep a first clean sheet for the best part of two months. Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

2. RB - Seamus Coleman Provides the nous and leadership in defence.

3. CB - Yerry Mina It’s a big decision for Lampard whether to throw Mina back into his team or not. The Colombian will need to be managed given his lay-off but Everton may decide to throw him straight back into the team. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

4. CB - Ben Godfrey Had a fine game against United and playing alongside Mina should only bring further improvement. Photo: ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images