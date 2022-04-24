Everton predicted starting XI: three changes and new Alex Iwobi role vs Liverpool

Everton take on Liverpool in the 240th Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Everton have a huge task on their hands when they face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield (16.30).

The Toffees head across Stanley Park firmly in a Premier League relegation scrap.

As things stand, they’re just a point above the bottom three - but could be in the drop zone by kick-off should Burnley avoid defeat against Wolves.

However, Frank Lampard’s side have gone two league games unbeaten for the first time since October after a last-gasp 1-1 draw against Leicester City earlier this week.

The Everton boss has admitted he’d take a draw ahead of the clash given the size of the task.

Still, not only would a result help the Toffees in their survival battle - but help prevent Liverpool from keeping up with Manchester City in the title race.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Been one of Everton’s most consistent performers this season and will have to be on his mettle. Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

2. RB - Seamus Coleman Set to be tested defensively whoever plays on the left wing for Liverpool. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

3. CB - Mason Holgate Lampard is mulling over whether to rest Yerry Mina after just coming back from injury. That could see Holgate get the nod.

4. CB - Ben Godfrey Starting to show the form he’s capable of. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images