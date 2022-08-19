Everton predicted starting XI to face Nottingham Forest: Lampard has big call to make on Onana
How could Everton line up tomorrow?
Everton are back in action this weekend against Nottingham Forest.
The Toffees have picked up zero points from their opening two games of the new Premier League season.
They lost 1-0 at home to Chelsea on the opening day and were beaten 2-1 away at Aston Villa last time out.
Newly promoted Forest make the trip to Goodison Park in confident mood after winning 1-0 at home to West Ham United in their last outing.
Here is how Everton could line-up tomorrow?
GK: Jordan Pickford
The England international has conceded three goals in the opening two matches of the campaign and is in the hunt for his first clean sheet.
CB: Mason Holgate
He has been with Everton since signing back in 2015 from Barnsley.
CB: Conor Coady
The Liverpulian, who is on loan from fellow top flight outfit Wolves, made his debut last weekend in the defeat at Aston Villa.
CB: James Tarkowski
Everton swooped to sign the centre-back earlier this summer and threw him a Premier League lifeline after Burnley were relegated.
RWB: Nathan Patterson
He has had to bide his time for his opportunity since making the move to Merseyside back in January from Rangers.
CM: Alex Iwobi
The 26-year-old is now in his four season with the Toffees and has been playing in a more central role recently.
CM: Amadou Onana
He came off the bench at Villa Park last week and Lampard has a big decision to make as to whether to throw him straight in for his debut.
LWB: Vitaliy Mykolenko
The 23-year-old has started the opening two matches.
RW: Dwight McNeil
Like Tarkowski, McNeil has also made the summer switch from Burnley.
CF: Anthony Gordon
He has been linked with a move to Chelsea but remains an Everton player at this moment in time.
LW: Demarai Gray
Expect movement in positions between the front three as the Toffees look to cause Nottingham Forest some issues.