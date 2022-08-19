How could Everton line up tomorrow?

Everton are back in action this weekend against Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees have picked up zero points from their opening two games of the new Premier League season.

They lost 1-0 at home to Chelsea on the opening day and were beaten 2-1 away at Aston Villa last time out.

Newly promoted Forest make the trip to Goodison Park in confident mood after winning 1-0 at home to West Ham United in their last outing.

Here is how Everton could line-up tomorrow?

GK: Jordan Pickford

The England international has conceded three goals in the opening two matches of the campaign and is in the hunt for his first clean sheet.

CB: Mason Holgate

He has been with Everton since signing back in 2015 from Barnsley.

CB: Conor Coady

The Liverpulian, who is on loan from fellow top flight outfit Wolves, made his debut last weekend in the defeat at Aston Villa.

CB: James Tarkowski

Everton swooped to sign the centre-back earlier this summer and threw him a Premier League lifeline after Burnley were relegated.

RWB: Nathan Patterson

He has had to bide his time for his opportunity since making the move to Merseyside back in January from Rangers.

CM: Alex Iwobi

The 26-year-old is now in his four season with the Toffees and has been playing in a more central role recently.

CM: Amadou Onana

He came off the bench at Villa Park last week and Lampard has a big decision to make as to whether to throw him straight in for his debut.

Amadou Onana of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 13, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

LWB: Vitaliy Mykolenko

The 23-year-old has started the opening two matches.

RW: Dwight McNeil

Like Tarkowski, McNeil has also made the summer switch from Burnley.

CF: Anthony Gordon

He has been linked with a move to Chelsea but remains an Everton player at this moment in time.

Anthony Gordon has been leading the line for Everton. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

LW: Demarai Gray