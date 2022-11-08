Everton expected team to face AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup third round.

Everton aim to advance into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup when they face AFC Bournemouth tonight (19.45 GMT).

The Toffees prepare for two games against the Cherries as they’re also in action at the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

But Frank Lampard’s full focus will be on the upcoming clash in the cup. It’s been 27 years since Everton last won a piece of silverware and Lampard would etch himself into Goodison folklore if he could end the wait for a trophy.

Still, the Blues boss may be weighing up changes against Bournemouth. In last Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Leicester City, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Idrissa Gana Gueye (thigh) and Amadou Onana (ankle) all suffered setbacks.

In addition, Lampard may see the tie as a chance to give some of his fringe players a chance to put themselves in contention to play at the weekend.

With all that in mind, here’s the Everton team we predict to face Bournemouth.

GK - Asmir Begovic A solid No.2 who Lampard has the utmost trust in.

CB - Michael Keane Not made an appearance for almost two-and-a-half months so will be relishing an outing.

CB - Yerry Mina The Colombia international has been sidelined since the opening-day loss to Chelsea. Now back fit and this could be the ideal game for Mina to make his return.

CB - Mason Holgate Had to be patient after returning from injury, with Everton since switching to a flat back four. Holgate hasn't made an outing since recovering from his setback he sustained in August.