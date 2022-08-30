Everton team news and expected starting line-up for their Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

Everton bid for a maiden victory of the 2022-23 Premier League season when they make the trip to Leeds United tonight (20.00 BST).

The Toffees have picked up two points in their opening four games of the new campaign - having drawn two games and lost two.

However, Frank Lampard is adamant that Everton should have more points on the board so far.

Now he’ll be hoping to engineer a victory against a Leeds outfit who have made a bright start and garnered seven points.

After a 1-1 draw at Brentford last weekend, Lampard may be weighing up some tweaks to his team at Elland Road.

However, he will be without six senior players. They include three centre-halves in Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andros Townsend remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Blues will line-up against Leeds.

Goalkeeper - Jordan Pickford

The England No.1 will be desperate to keep a first clean sheet of the season - although he will know three points are far more important.

RCB - Seamus Coleman

Everton captain Seamus Coleman. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Lampard needs to make a change to his defence with Holgate absent.

Michael Keane is in the reckoning but the mobility of Coleman may just get him the nod. The Everton captain played 90 minutes in the role in the Carabao Cup win over Fleetwood last week.

CB - Conor Coady

Set up Anthony Gordon's goal against Brentford with a raking long ball. That asset will again be important to open up Leeds.

LCB - James Tarkowski

The 29-year-old has made the position his own since arriving on a free transfer from Burnley. Another who'll be desperate for a clean sheet.

RWB - Nathan Patterson

The Scotland international has started the season brightly considering his lack of Premier League experience at the age of 20. Now will be out for a first Everton assist.

CM - Alex Iwobi

Simply the first name on the team sheet. The transformation of his Toffees career continues to mesmerise.

CM - Amadou Onana

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The £33m signing has made a bright start to his Goodison career. He enjoyed a highly encouraging full Premier League debut against Brentford and now Lampard will be looking for more.

LWB - Ruben Vinagre

The Sporting Lisbon loanee may offer Everton a little more going forward than Vitalii Mykolenko. With Everton short of firepower up front, it's a decision Lampard could be pondering. A start for Vinagre would see him make his full Blues debut in the Premier League.

RF - Demarai Gray

The former Leicester City forward has two goals to his name and created a pair of chances at Brentford.

ST - Anthony Gordon

Everton’s Anthony Gordon. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Many fans would like to see new boy Neal Maupay lead the line. However, he had a knee injury in pre-season and hasn't had long with his new team-mates since signing on Friday.

Gordon remains a target for Chelsea but has shown little sign of downing tools for his boyhood club and took his goal against Brentford superbly.

LW - Dwight McNeil