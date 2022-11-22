Everton predicted starting XI gallery vs Western Sydney Wanderers - with 4 youngsters featuring
Everton bring the curtain down on their tour of Australia when they face Western Sydney Wanderers in the Sydney Super Cup on Wednesday (08.45 GMT).
It’s been a decent week for Frank Lampard and his troops as they have met supporters Down Under.
The Toffees have already played one match against Scottish champions Celtic - which ended in a penalty shootout defeat following a 0-0 draw.
Now Everton will want to get a victory under their belt. The Blues are already without Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady (both England), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal) and Amadou Onana (Belgium) due to the World Cup. In addition, Seamus Coleman (Republic of Ireland) and Alex Iwobi (Nigeria) were called up for international friendlies.
Meanwhile, Tom Davies has flown back to the UK with a knee injury while Yerry Mina suffered a hamstring issue against Celtic.
With that in mind, here’s the Everton team we predict to face Western Sydney.