Everton team predicted to face Aston Villa in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

David Moyes prepares to get his second stint as Everton manager underway against Aston Villa at Goodison Park tonight (7.30pm kick-off).

Moyes was appointed Blues boss last weekend after Sean Dyche was relieved of his duties. He returns to the hot seat some 12 years after his first departure. Moyes spent 11 years in charge of Everton, guiding the club to the 2009 FA Cup final and regularly challenging for Europe.

But the chief aim this term is to avoid a Premier League relegation battle. Everton are only one point above the bottom three and it is crucial they do not get dragged into a dogfight. Their biggest issue has been a lack of goals, with just 15 scored in 19 league games.

Villa are eighth in the table but have won their past two games and pose plenty of threats. But they’ll be wary of Everton, who went two goals ahead during the reverse fixture at Villa Park in September before suffering a 3-2 loss.

Moyes will be without Armando Broja, Dwight McNeil, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam and Youssef Chermiti for his maiden game. After a couple of sessions at Finch Farm, it will be intriguing if the Blues set up any differently.

With everything in mind, here is the Everton team predicted.

GK - Jordan Pickford

England’s No.1 is now working under his eighth permanent manager at Everton. Pickford has never been important and will be fresh after not playing in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough last week.

RB - Nathan Patterson

The former Rangers man had limited opportunities under Dyche. One way to improve Everton’s attacking threat is by having more attack-minded full-backs and that is what Patterson provides.

CB - James Tarkowski

The vice-captain hasn’t shown the levels on consistency he did in his opening two seasons at Goodison Park but a change in the hot seat could rejuvenate him. Another who was given the night off against Peterborough.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

The 22-year-old will be hoping to continue his trajectory under Moyes. Having developed the likes of Phil Jagielka and Joleen Lescott, Branthwaite could benefit from Moyes’ tutelage.

LB - Ashley Young

Been one of Everton’s most consistent performers this season despite being aged 39. Vitalii Mykolenko has struggled for the most part and he could do with some time out of the team and Young is capable of switching flanks.

DM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Another veteran who has been one of the Toffees’ standout players this season and that is likely to continue under Moyes.

DM - Orel Mangala

The on-loan Lyon man has been tactically flexible throughout his career and is likely to be able to adapt that any changes that Moyes makes.

RW - Jack Harrison

The Leeds United loanee has been bereft of confidence this season and not registered a goal or assist. But a switch of manager may be what Harrison needs as he is talented on his day.

AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Moyes may not want to make too many changes and will be wary of Villa’s threat so ensuring that there are bodies in midfield may be important. Doucoure is limited but effective in his own way.

LW - Iliman Ndiaye

There will be a clamour for the fans’ favourite to be given a chance in the No.10 role. But with Dwight McNeil still sidelined, Ndiaye may have to remain on the flank.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The 11-cap England international has netted just two goals this season - the last coming in the 3-2 loss at Villa in September. But Moyes believes that Calvert-Lewin can be the difference maker and Everton must provide the striker with more chances.

Subs

Virginia, Begovic, Coleman, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Lindstrom, Beto.