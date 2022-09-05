Everton’s draw against Liverpool means they’re still to win in their opening six games in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Everton manager Frank Lampard. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Frank Lampard believes Everton’s points tally should be close to double figures amid their winless start to the Premier League season.

The Toffees are still to claim a victory from their opening six top-flight games in the 2022-23 campaign.

Everton lost their opening two matches against Chelsea and Aston Villa before earning draws against Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Leeds United and Liverpool.

However, there’s a feel-good factor around Goodison Park, with supporters encouraged by the early signs Everton have shown this season.

And as new signings such as Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Neal Maupay settle down, Lampard is confident it won’t be long until the Blues starting picking up wins.

What’s been said

Speaking after the goalless draw in the Merseyside derby, Lampard said: “It's unfortunate that we aren't on the points we feel we deserve or what you feel you'd have on the back of performances we think we have had.

“We should be towards double figure, in my opinion, but we're not.

“But the good thing is you see the fans' reaction at the end of the game and towards the game.

“They see a team that's working really hard and showing the passion that they want - and also playing.

“We'll get much better at that as we go along. We've got players who want to receive the ball from behind and play through lines.

“You saw the calmness that Gana gave us when he came on at certain times.

“We'll work on that and get better. We want more points for sure but the good feeling (among the fans) is a good thing because the players should feel that.

“If we keep performing near the level or around the level and get better, the wins will come.”

Leicester City are the only other team who’ve yet to pick up a victory this season.