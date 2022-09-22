Jordan Pickford has been included in WhoScored’s Premier League Team of the Season so far.

Despite only picking up their first win against West Ham at the weekend, Everton have actually looked rather impressive for the most part this season.

The Toffees currently sit 13th in the Premier League with seven points and had previously struggled to turn their positive performances into points.

However, their narrow 1-0 victory over David Moyes side will hopefully prove to be a turning point for the side.

The likes of Anthony Gordon, James Tarkowski and Alex Iwobi have proved to be real assets to the squad so far - however it is another Everton star that has made it into WhoScored’s Team of the Season so far.

Here is the Best XI - based on WhoScored’s player ratings...

GK - Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Rating: 7.3

While the England international was sidelined for Everton’s win over West Ham, he has continued to impress in between the sticks and has only conceded six goals in six Premier League matches.

While they have struggled at the other end of the pitch, the Toffees have conceded the same amount of goals this season as Man City - and less than the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea.

RB - Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

Rating: 7.3

Kieran Trippier has been exceptional for Newcastle United as he begins his first full season back in the Premier League.

With the likes of Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold struggling so far, the Magpies ace is looking like England’s most promising right-back ahead of the World Cup.

CB - Fabian Schar (Newcastle)

Rating: 7.3

Fabian Schar has featured in all but one of Newcastle’s opening seven fixtures - scoring a wonder goal in their opening day win over Nottingham Forest last month.

The Swiss international has conceded five goals so far - three of which came in a dramtic 3-3 draw against Man City.

CB - Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

Rating: 7.3

Crystal Palace have endured a difficult start to the Premier League season, picking up only one win.

However, Joachim Anderson and Marc Guehi have continued to impress at the back after a brilliant first campaign last time out.

LB - Joao Cancelo (Man City)

Rating: 7.5

Joao Cancelo has been named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for the past two seasons and looks to have continued his brilliant form into the new campaign.

The 28-year-old has played a key part in their opening seven matches - conceding only six goals and also scoring in their 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

CM - Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Rating: 7.8

It comes as no surprise that Kevin De Bruyne has had another brilliant couple of months in the Premier League, scoring once and providing six assists.

The Belgian is thriving with Erling Haaland ahead of him and is on course for another sensational campaign.

CM - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)

Rating: 7.5

The Dane is at the centre of a huge season for Tottenham as they finally look to challenge at the top after a long period of uncertainty.

Hojbjerg has scored twice and provided an assist in Spurs’ first seven matches - working very well alongside Rodrigo Bentancur in the midfield.

RW - Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Rating: 7.3

Despite arguably being forced out the picture by the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard, Saka has still had a very good season so far and has picked up four assists in seven games.

The winger looks set to play his part in a very memorable campaign for Arsenal, with their young attack proving to be deadly so far.

LW - Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Rating: 7.5

Another Arsenal star that shows how brilliant their youngsters have been so far is Martinelli.

The Brazilian looks to have massively improved on last season - scoring three goals in his first six matches.

ST - Erling Haaland (Man City)

Rating: 8.1

Erling Haaland has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season - bagging a whopping 14 goals in all competitions.

To put it into perspective - Mohamed Salah scored seven goals in his first ten appearances during his record-breaking 2017/18 campaign.

ST - Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Rating: 7.8

The Fulham striker has finally found success in the Premier League after only managing a combined total of 14 goals in his previous two seasons in the top flight.