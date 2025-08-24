BIG SIGNING: For Everton and boss David Moyes, above, ahead of their Leeds United opener. | AFP via Getty Images

Everton are looking to bring in another new signing before the transfer window slams shut.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have been linked with another Premier League rival player in these final stages of the summer transfer window. With Deadline Day rapidly approaching, the Toffees must work fast to get any remaining deals over the line.

Loan signing Jack Grealish helped kick off a successful start to life at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, providing assists for both goals in Everton’s 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Moyes is still hoping his side will get more new signings over the line before the deadline, though.

Everton linked with Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma

Earlier this month, journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported Everton’s interest in signing Yves Bissouma. The midfielder ‘wants to stay in England’, as he can obtain his British passport in just one year, which is said to be a ‘key factor’ in his next career move.

The Mali international reportedly wants to stay at Spurs but if he is pushed out, he will consider other options. Both Everton and West Ham are currently ‘monitoring him’

However, after falling down the pecking order at Spurs, an exit seems imminent for Bissouma and former Everton scout Bryan King believes he would be a solid recruitment for Moyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d pay £15m if I was Everton,” King told Goodison News. “Spurs have an excess of midfielders and Bissouma would be the choice to go if anybody is going to leave.

“He needs regular football, and he’s always been in and out at Spurs. He has proved that he is and will be an asset to any Premier League club, and I think Everton would be a decent club for him.”

Yves Bissouma has ‘burnt his bridges’ at Spurs

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke believes that Bissouma has now ‘burnt his bridges’ in north London and the team will be looking to make back as much of what they paid for him as possible.

Should Everton snag themselves a deal this late on in the window, Bissouma has been backed as a player who will ‘make a real impact’ for Moyes’ side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a few clubs who would look at Bissouma”, O’Rourke said. “It seems that he’s burnt his bridges at Tottenham now, being left out of that Super Cup defeat due to disciplinary reasons.

“Spurs will be looking to recoup part of their £25 million investment rather than risk losing him for nothing, so they will be open to offers.

“Everton are lacking cover in a number of areas – if Everton could get a good deal for Bissouma, he could be a player who makes a real impact for David Moyes’ side.

“[It’s] not an easy deal to do, due to the price tag on Bissouma’s head if Spurs are looking to cash in. There will be other clubs across Europe who’ll be looking at Bissouma as a potential target in the final days of the window, if Spurs do put him on the market as we expect.”

In other news, David Moyes gives Everton transfer update as Toffees boss makes 'disappointed' claim ahead of Brighton clash