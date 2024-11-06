Armando Broja has yet to make his Everton debut.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton striker Armando Broja has taken another step up in his injury recovery.

Broja signed for the Toffees on loan from Chelsea on deadline day for the remainder of the season. However, the Albania international arrived with an Achilles problem and has still to make his debut. As a result, Broja has been spending the opening two months of his Goodison Park career working towards full fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And ahead of the Blues’ Premier League trip to West Ham, the 23-year-old has been spotted training with the rest of Sean Dyche’s squad. A post on Everton’s X account said: “Great to see you out there and stepping up your recovery, Armando!”

However, given Broja’s lengthy absence, it is highly unlikely he will be available to face West Ham. The ex-Southampton man will require minutes for the under-21s to build up fitness before being ready to step up to first-team duty.

“The crossover will start to occur maybe even next week, where he’ll just start with the light stuff with us, join warm-ups and possession games, and then build into a kind of journey back to playing,” Everton manager Dyche said on Broja last week. “But he’s been out a fair while, so he will have to have some games.”

Everton travel to West Ham against the backdrop of a 1-0 defeat by Southampton last weekend. The Toffees will again be without James Garner (back), Tim Iroegbunam (foot) and Youssef Chermiti (foot) while Abdoulaye Doucoure missed the Saints loss with a knock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing Broja’s qualities last month, Dyche said: “We've seen him running around but not in a football capacity. I know a bit about him, playing against him and seeing him play. I think he looks to me like an all-round striker. He's a big fella, got good movement, better pace than people think and certainly fit by the looks of things as in looking after himself. I want him to enjoy to wear the shirt but he has to earn it first and he'll be well aware of that.”