‘Tirelessly’ - Kevin Thelwell reveals Bill Kenwright role in Everton re-signing Idrissa Gueye
Everton signed Idrissa Gueye from PSG on summer transfer deadline day.
Kevin Thelwell insists that Bill Kenwright ‘worked tirelessly’ to ensure Idrissa Gueye returned to Everton.
Gueye re-signed for the Toffees from PSG on transfer deadline three years after leaving Goodison Park.
The midfielder won two Ligue 1 titles with the French giants, as well as helping them reach the Champions League final in 2020.
Everton’s interest in bringing back Gueye emerged at the start of last month.
And after somewhat of a protracted sage, with Chelsea and Arsenal reportedly trying to sign the Senegal international, the Blues confirmed that Gueye has signed a two-year deal on Merseyside.
And director of football Thelwell insisted that Everton chairman Bill Kenwright played a key role to get the deal done.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Thelwell said: “Idrissa is a player we were all keen to bring back to the club he calls home and our chairman has worked tirelessly over recent weeks to make that happen and to get this important deal done.
“Idrissa has showed in his previous three years at the club how important he is, and we have no doubt he will be a key part of our team again and provide strong competition in our midfield.”