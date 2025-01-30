Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Premier League strugglers Everton are frantically searching for a striker in the final days of the January transfer window after losing Dominic Calvert-Lewin to injury during last weekend’s crucial 1-0 win away to Brighton.

The Toffees are the second lowest scorers in the Premier League this season with just 19 in 22 matches and are in need of a proven goalscorer to boost their hopes of survival under returning manager David Moyes. So far this term, attacking midfielder Iliman Ndiaye has been the main source of goals with five since arriving from Marseille in the summer while experienced forward Calvert-Lewin is the team’s second top finisher with three in 22 appearances this season.

The Sheffield-born striker has been a key focal point in attack throughout his time at Goodison Park and is expected to be a huge miss in the coming weeks, with Moyes not optimistic about a quick return.

Everton make move for £25m Rangers star

In-form Rangers star Hamza Igamane has been at the centre of transfer speculation this month after an impressive first season at Ibrox which has seen him score goals on a regular basis in the Premiership and Europe despite his side’s underwhelming campaign.

The 22-year-old Moroccan arrived in Glasgow as something of an unknown quantity from local side AS FAR but has quickly established himself as one of the team’s most important players due to his excellent speed, clever movement and ability to glide past defenders and score goals.

Igamane has 13 goals and three assists in 27 appearances this season and has proven he can cope at the highest level by finding the net against Tottenham Hotspur, FCSB and Nice in Europe while also impressing against Manchester United in a 2-1 loss.

Everton have earmarked the striker as one to watch. According to a report from Italian outlet Tuttosport are just ‘one step away’ from striking a deal. However, alternative reports from Liverpool ECHO have debunked these claims, suggesting that the Toffees ‘have no interest’ in the 22-year-old at this stage.

Glasgow World understands that Rangers are determined not to lose Igamane at this stage in the window, particularly if they are to go deep in the Europa League while TeamTalk adds that a £25m price tag has been set on the rising talent.

Everton plot ambitious move for £30m Chelsea star

Football Insider understands that out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder Kieran Dewsbury-Hall is seeking a transfer away from Stamford Bridge just six months after arriving from Leicester City in a £30m deal.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who impressed in the Championship with 12 goals and 14 assists in 44 matches last season, was a catalyst for Leicester’s promotion and was expected to be a key part of Enzo Maresca’s plans at Chelsea after following the Italian coach to West London.

However, he has struggled for first team opportunities with just one Premier League start and has often been limited to outings in the Europa Conference League.

Dewsbury-Hall is seeking regular first team football and Everton are understood to be one of the frontrunners for the Nottingham-born footballer’s signature in the final few days of the window.

In other news, Everton have reportedly suffered a hammer blow after learning the extent of Orel Mangala’s injury.