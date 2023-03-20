Everton receive boost as 11-goal star will miss league game at Goodison Park

The Serbian faces an extended ban after being sent off against Manchester United.

Everton have received a boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Fulham after the international break as Aleksandr Mitrovic was sent off in the FA Cup over the weekend.

The Fulham forward has been tremendous form this season, as his 11 goals in the league have been integral to their push for European football under Marco Silva this term, but his hot-temper was on full display at Old Trafford.

However, he will miss at least three games after being sent off for arguing and pushing referee Chris Kavanagh after Willian was dismissed for a handball on the line after blocking Jadon Sancho’s short.

Due to the nature of the incident, there have been reports of the Serbian receiving an extended ban and considering we’ve seen players in similar incidents before get punished with extended bans, it’s highly likely the FA will want to send a message to caution against any sort of similar behaviour from players in the future.

However, despite Willian’s dismissal just prior to the incident with Mitrovic, he will only miss one game and will be available for the trip to Everton.

Regardless of the outcome, he will miss at least three games for the straight red card offence, but he will certainly miss their games against Bournemouth, West Ham and Everton.

In terms of back-up forwards, Marco Silva will have to call upon the former Tottenham Hotspur loanee Carlos Vinicius, but the Brazilian only has started five times in the league this season and has only mustered a return of two goals and one assist in 18 games in the league.

Whatever the outcome for Mitrovic, his absence will be a boost for Dyche and Everton and they prepare for back-to-back home games against Tottenham and Fulham after the international break.

