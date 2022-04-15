Yerry Mina and Donny van de Beek are both back in Everton training.

Everton have received a double injury boost in their Premier League relegation battle.

The Toffees are without a game this weekend due to Crystal Palace facing Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Frank Lampard’s instead had time on the training ground to work with his troops after last Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

Everton, who are 17th and four points above the relegation zone, are back in action when they welcome Leicester City to Goodison Park on Wednesday 20 April.

That’s before they make the short jaunt across Stanley Park for the Merseyside derby against Liverpool the following Sunday.

And ahead of those games, Yerry Mina and Donny van de Beek have been pictured back in full training.

Everton have missed influential centre-back Mina. He hasn’t been available since coming off with a quad injury in the 3-1 loss at Newcastle United - more than two months ago.

Lampard was hopeful the centre-back would be back fit to face Leicester and that looks to be the case.

Van de Beek, meanwhile, hasn’t been able to play for the past three matches.

The on-loan Man Utd midfielder pulled up in the warm-up before the Toffees’ 2-1 loss at West Ham earlier this month with a thigh issue.

He was then not given permission to face his parent club last week.