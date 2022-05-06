Everton take on Leicester City hoping to give their Premier League survival chances a boost.

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Donny van de Beek will once again be sidelined for Everton when they travel to Leicester City on Sunday.

The on-loan Manchester United midfielder has missed the past two games due to a groin injury and is still to make a full recovery.

However, Richarlison will be fine to feature.

The Brazilian came off in the 1-0 defeat of Chelsea last weekend after receiving treatment, having scored the match-winner.

Andre Gomes is also back in training and will be in the squad as Everton aim to give their Premier League survival chances a big boost against Leicester.

Everton boss Lampard said: “No changes for us. We’ve had a pretty good week.

“Couple of little nigs but hopefully we will be the same as we were.

“Richie has a bit of a sore ankle he twisted against Liverpool. That’s been around since then but will hopefully be fine.

“Andre is back in the squad for selection. Donny is not.”

Ben Godfrey pulled out of the warm-up in the 2-0 loss at Liverpool on 24 April.

He’ll again be absent against Leicester - but is set to return to training next week.