Everton 'receive email' from Premier League after agreeing £19 million double deal
The Premier League has reportedly written to every club and insisted they will be ‘punished for fraudulent player transfers’ amid so-called swap deals that have taken place.
Scrutiny has grown after several transfers took place - which some have complained are to comply with profit and sustainability rules ahead of the financial deadline on 30 June. Clubs cannot make losses of more than £105 million over a three-year period and academy products represent ‘pure profit’.
Aston Villa have sold two players. Tim Iroegbunam joined Everton for around £9 million while Lewis Dobbin went the other way for a fee reported to be £10 million. Villa also allowing Omari Kellyman to join Chelsea for £19 million, while Ian Maatsen is set to go the other way for £37.5 million.
According to the Telegraph, the Premier League’s legal team have warned that they are searching for ‘areas of concern’. It is suggested that the league is looking at whether transfers are within ‘arms length of the Fair Market Value’ which assesses price tags on the likes of age, appearances, position, achievements and injury records.
The Premier League has reminded clubs to act within the ‘utmost good faith’ which is in section B1.5 of the handbook. It says: “For the avoidance of doubt and by way of example only, it shall be a breach of the duties under this rule to act dishonestly towards the league or another club; or engage in conduct that is intended to circumvent these rules or obstruct the board’s investigation of compliance with them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.