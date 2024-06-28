Everton 'receive email' from Premier League after agreeing £19 million double deal

A general view of Everton's Goodison Park. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton and Aston Villa sold a player to each other earlier this month.

The Premier League has reportedly written to every club and insisted they will be ‘punished for fraudulent player transfers’ amid so-called swap deals that have taken place.

Scrutiny has grown after several transfers took place - which some have complained are to comply with profit and sustainability rules ahead of the financial deadline on 30 June. Clubs cannot make losses of more than £105 million over a three-year period and academy products represent ‘pure profit’.

Aston Villa have sold two players. Tim Iroegbunam joined Everton for around £9 million while Lewis Dobbin went the other way for a fee reported to be £10 million. Villa also allowing Omari Kellyman to join Chelsea for £19 million, while Ian Maatsen is set to go the other way for £37.5 million.

According to the Telegraph, the Premier League’s legal team have warned that they are searching for ‘areas of concern’. It is suggested that the league is looking at whether transfers are within ‘arms length of the Fair Market Value’ which assesses price tags on the likes of age, appearances, position, achievements and injury records.