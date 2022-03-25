Fabian Delph has returned to full training for Everton in their bid for Premier League survival.

Everton have been handed a fitness boost ahead of their trip to West Ham United next weekend.

The Blues have confirmed that Fabian Delph is back in training - having been sidelined for more than three months.

Delph has managed just six appearances for Everton during their Premier League relegation-threatened season.

And he’s yet to be available since Frank Lampard took over the Goodison Park hot seat from Rafa Benitez.

Delph’s last appearance arrived in a 3-1 loss at Crystal Palace on 12 December.

But the experienced midfielder is nearing a return to full fitness.

It’ll prove a major fillip to the Blues’ survival bid if they can keep Delph fit.

The two-time Premier League winner can provide nous and know-how that has been lacking in recent weeks.

What’s more, Everton are missing Allan for the next two games against West Ham (Sunday 6 April) and Burnley (Wednesday 9 April) due to suspension.