Both Leeds and Burnley play on Saturday before Everton host Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday.

A crucial weekend lies ahead for Everton as they host FA Cup finalists and current European champions Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Frank Lampard’s side could be five points from safety - albeit with two games in hand on Burnley - if the rejuvinated Clarets can win at Watford on Saturday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United, meanwhile, face a mammoth task on Saturday evening when they host Manchester City at Elland Road. They are five games unbeaten and have earned back-to-back clean sheets, however, and know that a miraculous win would take then eight clear of the drop.

It means that Toffees fans will be watching on eagerly as their two relegation rivals look to pull away, but both sides have got injury problems going into the weekend as revealed by Thursday’s press conferences.

Here are the key injury updates from both sides ahead of a huge weekend.

Burnley star faces ‘late call’

Speaking to the press on Thursday, interim coach Mike Jackson has revealed that Maxwel Cornet will face a late fitness test to decide if he will be fit for the trip to Watford.

The Ivorian forward picked up a minor knee injury in his side’s win against Southampton and missed last weekend’s win at home to Wolves.

“It will be a late call on Maxwel.” Jackson said.

“Max had a bit of a grumble on his knee but it is nothing serious. He has had a scan and fingers crossed he will be back training with us at the back end of the week. Fingers crossed if everything goes okay [that he will play at Watford]”

Cornet is Burnley’s top-scorer this season with seven goals, although some key misses in the defeat at Norwich and the draw at West Ham have knocked his confidence somewhat.

He will be a big miss for the Clarets, however, if he is deemed unfit to play at Watford.

Burnley’s manager has also admitted he is keeping an eye on Jay Rodriguez after the striker suffered a calf problem in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old was subbed off in the 64th minute against Wolves, just a couple of minutes after Burnley took the lead.

“(Rodriguez) is struggling a little bit with his calf. We wanted to give him as long as we could because we didn’t want to make too many changes too early. Fingers crossed he will be okay.”

Long-term absentees Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Ashley Westwood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are all still sidelined.

Young Leeds winger out for season

Leeds United are also not without their own injury problems, with Jesse Marsch revealing that their promising young winger Crysencio Summerville will be out for the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury during training.

The 20-year-old was ommitted from the squad in Monday night’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace and had only come on as a late sub in the 3-0 win at Watford under Marsch.

He joins former Everton academy prospect Adam Forshaw on the ‘season is over’ list, while there are hopes that Patrick Bamford can still play some part in what has been a disappointing season for him injury-wise.

“Crysencio Summerville picked up an injury in the last training we had before the Palace match which is really unfortunate because he’s been in really good form.” Marsch said.

“He twisted his ankle and he will be done for the season unfortunately. That one was disappointing and then Adam [Forshaw] is moving forward in a good way but it’ll still be some time for him.

“Patrick [Bamford] has been making progress and we’re hopeful that we can see him later in the season. Tyler [Roberts] is making good progress as well.”