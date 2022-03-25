Juventus are said to be willing to ‘sacrifice’ Adrien Rabiot with Everton and Newcastle supposedly keen.

Everton remain interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, reports suggest.

According to Italian media outlet But! Football Club, the Toffees are admirers of the France international.

Background

Rabiot joined the Old Lady on a free transfer from PSG in the summer of 2019.

He's won the Serie A title, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana during his time at Juve.

However, despite making 36 appearances for Massimiliano Allegri's side this season, it's been claimed that Rabiot could depart in the summer.

What's been said

But! Football Club (via Sport Witness) claims that Juventus could 'sacrifice' the 26-year-old to boost their recruitment drive.

Everton have been said to have shown interest in Rabiot in recent months - along with Newcastle United.

However, Rabiot's salary could prove a stumbling block for the Toffees.

Rabiot, whose contract expires in 2023, supposedly earns €8 million per year - which could prevent him from leaving Turin.

The former Toulouse loanee was previously linked with Everton while Carlo Ancelotti was in the Goodison Park hot seat.

Will Rabiot join Everton?

Given his salary, it seems unlikely.

Everton are already cautiously negotiating the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Rabiot currently earns circa £130,000 per week at Juventus and that would place him among the Blues' top earners.

Everton instead need to find cost-cutting methods and unearth players who're value for money rather than paying big wages, which has proven their downfall in recent years.