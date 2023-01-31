Everton transfer news as Moussa Dembele is linked with a move on January transfer deadline day.

Everton have ‘resurrected’ interest in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, according to reports.

The Toffees are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline in a bid to avoid Premier League relegation this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rennes forward Kamaldeen Sulemana prefers a switch to Southampton, while potential moves for the likes of Coventry’s Viktor Gyokeres and West Ham’s Michail Antonio have been ruled out.

According to the Mirror, new Everton manager Sean Dyche has turned attention to Dembele in a bid to add more firepower to his squad.

It is reported that the Toffees lodged a big a bid for a nominal fee earlier this month while Frank Lampard was still manager.