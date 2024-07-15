Everton revive interest in winger who handed in transfer request after near miss
Everton have revived interest in Leeds United’s Willy Gnonto.
The Toffees are keen to prise the winger to Goodison Park in the summer transfer window, per the Times.
Everton attempted to sign Gnonto last summer after Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League but had bids rejected. The Italy international handed in a transfer request in a bid to depart Elland Road - yet was denied his move.
Gnonto remained at the Yorkshire side and recorded nine goals and three assists in 44 appearances but it was not enough for promotion, with Leeds defeated in the Championship play-off final by Southampton at Wembley.
With the Whites preparing for another campaign in the second tier, Gnonto may look to depart again. Everton are in the market for additional wide options with only two senior players under contract. One of those is Jack Harrison, who has re-signed from Leeds after spending last season on loan.
The Blues were keen on Hull City’s Jaden Philogene but he appears to to return to Aston Villa after they triggered a buy-back clause.
