A look at what Everton’s rivals are up to during the summer transfer window so far.

With Euro 2024 in full swing and delivering some edge-of-your-seat showdowns, there’s still plenty to explore in domestic football with the summer transfer window now officially open.

Following another relegation survival, Everton are looking at new recruits on the market but some of their key players have also been linked with summer exits. Jarrad Branthwaite remains the hot target at Goodison Park right now, and the Toffees reportedly value him at more than £70 million amid intense interest from Manchester United.

But while Everton go about their own business, it’s alway worth to keep one eye on the opposition — so we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer rumours for their Premier League rivals.

Brighton ‘in talks’ for 21-goal winger

After a history-making 2022/23 season which saw Brighton qualify for European football for the first time, they struggled to replicate a similar run last time out. The Seagulls were forced to settle for 11th place last campaign and as they enter a new era under Fabian Hürzeler, they are assessing their options on the transfer window to bolster their ranks.

Like many other clubs, Brighton are reportedly looking to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United this summer. The winger has been on many clubs’ radars for some time now and the Whites’ promotion fate was always tipped to play a huge part in his future. As they failed to return to the Premier League and will see out another season in the Championship, all signs are pointing to a Summerville sale.

According to talkSPORT, the Seagulls have ‘opened talks’ with Leeds over the 22-year-old, who tallied 21 goals and 10 assists across all competitions last season. Summerville is said to be valued at £30 million and he isn’t the only player tipped to leave Elland Road this summer either. Rising star Archie Gray is also attracting attention and Everton loanee Jack Harrison could also leave Leeds permanently ahead of the new season.

Wolves ‘hijack’ deal for defender

Wolves have ‘hijacked’ a deal for formerly Chelsea-linked defender Pedro Lima, as confirmed by his club Sport Recife. The Blues had been eyeing up a move for the 17-year-old talent but Wolves have swooped in and agreed a deal the Brazilian outfit for his signature.

According to The Athletic, Lima has agreed a five-year contract with the Midlands outfit, which can be extended by an extra year. The deal is reportedly worth about £12.7 million and the right-back will arrive at Molineux on July 1st to complete his medical and cement the signing.

Lima’s club wrote in a statement on Twitter: "Sport Club do Recife announces that it has signed a binding agreement to transfer the economic and federative rights of athlete Pedro Lima to Wolverhampton Wanderers, from England.