Everton paid £25 million for Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who is currently on loan at Trabzonspor.

Everton are looking to land for a fee of up to €7 million for Jean-Philippe Gbamin, according to reports in Turkey.

The midfielder is currently on a season-long loan at Trabzonspor, having endured a nightmare period at Goodison Park.

Gbamin joined the Toffees for £25 million in August 2019 yet played a total of just eight times in three seasons due to several injuries.

The Ivory Coast international was shipped off on loan to CSKA Moscow during the second half of last season. And he was deemed surplus to requirements during the summer by Frank Lampard following the arrivals of Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner . Gbamin had joined the squad on the pre-season tour of America.

Gbamin moved to Trabzonspor where he's made a total of 13 appearances so far. Now Abdullah Avci's side have reportedly been exploring a potential permanent swoop for the 27-year-old, per 61saat.com.

Everton are said to be looking for a fee of between €5-7 million for Gbamin, which would mean they take a significant loss on what they paid for him when signed from Mainz three-and-a-half years ago.

It is reported that although Gbamin is 'on the rise' at Trabzonspor the club see the mooted fee as 'high figure'. They may make attempts to lower the asking price. It is also claimed there is no buy clause installed in the loan deal.