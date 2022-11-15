Everton prepare to take part in the Sydney Super Cup where they will place Glasgow Celtic.

Everton have departed for their tour of Australia.

The Toffees head Down Under as they prepare to take part in the Sydney Super Cup, playing games against Scottish champions Celtic on Sunday 20 November (03.45am GMT).and Western Sydney Wanderers on Wednesday 23 November (08.45am GMT).

However, there will be several members of Frank Lampard’s squad missing from the initial travelling party due to the World Cup and international friendlies

Jordan Pickford and Conor Coady have linked up with England ahead of jetting off to Qatar, while Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye have met up with Belgium and Senegal respectively.

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi has linked up with the Nigeria squad ahead of their friendly against Portugal. And Seamus Coleman has been included in the Republic of Ireland set-up for games against Norway and Malta.

Nathan Patterson was included in Scotland’s squad for their clash against Turkey but he’s since been omitted. That may mean the right-back is on the plan with the rest of his Everton team-mates.

