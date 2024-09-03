Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton injury news on Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson.

Sean Dyche has suggested that Jarrad Branthwaite won't be fit enough to feature in Everton's next game after the international break.

The centre-back enjoyed a magnificent 2023-24 season as he became a Toffees regular. Branthwaite made a total of 41 appearances, scoring three goals and earned a breakthrough into the England senior set-up. Meanwhile, he was targeted by Manchester United in the summer transfer window but Everton rebuffed two bids.

Blues supporters are still waiting to get a glimpse of Branthwaite during this campaign, though. He had minor groin surgery which meant he missed the entire pre-season period. And he's still to return, with Everton losing all three of their opening Premier League fixtures so far - conceding 10 goals in the process.

The Toffees are now without a fixture until 14 September because of the international break when they make the trip to Villa. After the 3-2 loss to Bournemouth, LiverpoolWorld asked Dyche if there would be a behind-closed-doors game for Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson. The right-back has been absent since having a hamstring operation in April. But Dyche replied: “They are not there yet.”

That suggests that the defensive duo are still a period away from being available for selection.

Youssef Chermiti continues his recovery from a foot operation he had before the start of the season. Meanwhile, deadline-day signing Armando Broja has arrived from Chelsea with an ankle injury. The forward is not expected to be back available until the middle of October.

Versatile youngster Stanley Mills is on the comeback trail from a serious knee injury sustained in January. during a fruitful loan spell at Oxford United.