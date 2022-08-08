Everton are closing in on signing Conor Coady from Wolves.

Everton are edging closer to completing the signing of Conor Coady.

The centre-back was left on the bench for Wolves’ 2022-23 Premier League opening-day defeat to Leeds United at the weekend.

Despite being club captain at Molineux, Coady has slipped down the pecking order as a consequence of manager Bruno Lage switching from playing three central defenders to a flat back-four.

With the World Cup taking place in November, Coady - who came through Liverpool’s youth ranks - is keen to secure regular football to retain his place in the England squad.

Everton’s interest emerged last week before their curtain-raiser loss against Chelsea on Saturday.

And with Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina both limping off injured - the former facing potentially three months on the sidelines - recruiting a centre-half may become more of a priority.

Sky Sports reports the Toffees will sign Coady on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

It’s also claimed that West Ham United have pursued the 29-year-old’s signature.

The Hammers have already lost out to Everton in the race to sign Amadou Onana.