Everton, David Moyes and The Friedkin Group are starting to piece together the puzzle of their summer transfer window. The Toffees are entering an exciting new chapter in the club’s history as they prepare to move to their new home on Bramley-Moore Dock. Everton made their final match at Goodison Park one to remember, with a 2-0 win over Southampton to mark the emotional end of an era.

After their resurgence under Moyes, the Blues finished 13th in the Premier League table with a respectable 48 points - a far cry from recent struggles in repeated relegation battles. Everton are set for a busy summer transfer window, with a number of loanees already sent back to their parent clubs to get the ball rolling. A number of first team regulars are also set to leave the club, including Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has bid farewell to the fans.

As the transfer rumours ramp up, we’ve taken a stab at how Everton’s ideal starting lineup could look next season, based on links going their way over the summer.

Everton convince Jarrad Branthwaite to stay

Jordan Pickford has well and truly stamped his status as an Everton icon and we can expect to see more of his impressive performances between the sticks for the Toffees next season.

Joining the England star in protecting the goal will be some familiar faces, as Everton focus on other areas in the team. Fans will be hoping to see Jarrad Branthwaite stay a little longer amid links with other clubs, including Chelsea.

The centre-back will partner James Tarkowski at the heart of defence, with Jake O’Brien and Vitaliy Mykolenko in the full-back positions. Everton are looking to bolster their options at left-back but no standout candidates have emerged in these early stages.

Fresh meat and a new deal in midfield

Fan favourite Idrissa Gueye could stay at the club beyond the summer, despite his contract expiring. A deal has not yet been presented to the midfielder but there have been ongoing reports that the Toffees want to offer the 35-year-old a fresh deal.

As a key part of the Everton engine room, Gueye would more than likely keep his starting role and he could be joined by target Tomas Soucek. The West Ham star is reportedly open to being reunited with Moyes and an offer in the region of £10-15 million could be enough for Everton to seal a deal with their Premier League rivals.

Everton snub Man United for Liam Delap and target Liverpool ace

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin expected to leave, Everton are on the market for a new centre-forward. Liam Delap is a leading target and despite links with Manchester United, the Toffees could be in pole position for his signature.

Delap is available to purchase from the relegated Ipswich Town this summer and according to former Everton chief Keith Wyness, he has been left ‘impressed’ by Everton.

Another attacker on the Blues’ radar is Liverpool’s Ben Doak. Despite playing for their neighbours and rivals, Moyes is said to be a fan of the winger, who has been out on loan with Middlesbrough this season. Paul Joyce reported that Everton have been showing interest in Doak alongside Delap.

Doak, teamed up with Iliman Ndiaye out wide, could be joined by Carlos Alcaraz. His loan deal on Merseyside could be made permanent as Everton are ‘continuing discussions’ over potentially bringing him in full-time.

Predicted Everton XI: Jordan Pickford; Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Tomas Soucek, Idrissa Gueye, Ben Doak, Carlos Alcaraz, Iliman Ndiaye, Liam Delap.