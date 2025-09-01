Everton's Scottish manager David Moyes (L) and Aston Villa's Spanish head coach Unai Emery react during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Aston Villa at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on January 15, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Everton have missed out on a deal to sign ex-Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof

Everton have been snubbed by former Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof with the Swedish international poised to join Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old has been a free agent since June after being released by the Red Devils at the end of his contract. He spent eight years at Old Trafford and has taken his time over making his next move.

Fabrizio Romano reports that a two-year deal has been agreed with Villa after Everton and Fiorentina both made contract proposals to the player.

The transfer expert said on X: “Victor Lindelöf to Aston Villa, here we go! Medical underway right now approved by AVFC.

“The agreement is valid until June 2027 plus option until June 2028, higher proposal compared to Fiorentina/Everton.

“Lindelöf said yes and now set for medical.”

With the player being a free agent, Villa can wrap the deal up after the 7pm transfer deadline. With the international break approaching, Unai Emery’s side have plenty of time to get the deal done.

Lindelof move is a blow for Everton as David Moyes wants more defenders

Everton lost their opening game of the Premier League season 1-0 at Leeds United but have responded well with wins over Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolves. They have also beaten Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup.

Moyes wants more defensive options as he started senior centre-backs James Tarkowski and Michael Keane in the win over Mansfield.

Speaking about his defensive options, Moyes said after the victory over the EFL club: “We wanted to try and give as many players (as possible) a game. I’ve not got any defenders. I’m very limited to what I can choose defensive-wise.

“It already has changed a lot of my plans because, obviously, we’re without Jarrad and we have been without Myko for, certainly, the first couple of games.

“We had this at the end of last season as well, we’ve had it all through the summer. It’s not as if we’ve necessarily got it better.

“We’ve got people back, but others are injured. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re not short again if we can help it – and certainly we were short for the first two games in the Premier League.”

Lindelof would have been an ideal option for Moyes given his Premier League experience and his availability as a free agent. However, the Toffees will now need to turn to alternative targets after the defender agreed to join Villa despite an offer from Everton.