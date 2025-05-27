Idrissa Gana Gueye sees his Everton contract expire in the coming weeks.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has been linked with a return to France.

Gueye was magnificent for the Toffees during the 2024-25 season. He missed just one of Everton’s 38 Premier League matches to help deliver a 13th-place finish. The Senegal international returned to Merseyside three years ago from Paris Saint-Germain but his current deal expires on 30 June.

Everton have yet to announce whether Gueye will extend his stay, although manager David Moyes has been impressed with the performances of the evergreen 35-year-old.

But Gueye’s future could hang in the balance and he will likely have options away from Everton. A potential switch to the Saudi Pro League has been mooted.

However, it’s suggested that he could head back across the English Channel to the French capital - but not at PSG. Instead, Paris FC are keen on Gueye’s services per FootMercato. The club have earned promotion to Ligue 1, ending a 46-year absence. Les Bleus are one of the richest football teams in the world after the Arnault family - who have an estimated net worth of £172 billion - purchased a 52 per cent majority stake last year, while Red Bull own a 10 per cent share.

It’s claimed by FootMercato that Paris FC will have a summer transfer budget of between €70 and €80 million to try to battle survival. And they have ‘checked the name’ of Gueye to try to prise him back to the City of Light.

Paris FC like that Gueye is familiar with Ligue 1. He spent three years at PSG, winning two league titles and reaching the Champions League final, while he broke through the ranks at LOSC Lille. But FootMercato reports that it ‘remains to be seen’ whether Gueye would be keen on the idea of heading back to France.

Speaking on Gueye last month, Everton boss Moyes said: “Look, I think Idrissa Gueye has done fantastically well, he really has, he’s surprised me a lot. He’s not a spring chicken, and we’re mindful of that.

“We’ve tried to rest him on odd occasions, here and there, but he’s done so well, he’s kept playing. I think he’s very good at breaking the play up and I think his experience is good. There’s a certain group of players here who he’s very helpful to and they see him as a top player and a gentleman as well, they rely on him a lot, but for me, he’s done so well.”

Everton have already confirmed that Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ashley Young, Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic will depart at the end of their respective contracts. Loanees Jack Harrison (Leeds United), Jesper Lindstrom (Napoli), Orel Mangala (Lyon) and Armando Broja (Chelsea) have returned to their respective parent clubs but talks are ongoing with Flamengo about potentially signing Charly Alcaraz on a permanent basis.

Along with Gueye, the Toffees have still to confirm what will happen with the futures of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Michael Keane. Moyes has confirmed that he expects club captain Seamus Coleman to stay in a playing capacity.