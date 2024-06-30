Getty Images

Everton are reportedly interested in the Chelsea forward.

Everton have ‘started moving’ for a potential deal to sign Armando Broja, reports suggest.

June 30th’s financial deadline for Premier League profit and sustainability rules means that several clubs may have to sell.

Broja is one player who Chelsea would seemingly be open to allowing to depart. The striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham and having come through the west London side’s academy, he would represent ‘pure profit’ when it comes to financial rules.

Everton could be in the market for a new number nine. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the subject of interest from Newcastle United but that has cooled. But there have been reports linking Beto to Fenerbahce while Sean Dyche may want another option to compete with the centre-forward berth at Goodison Park.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (via Chelsea Chronicle), Everton are one club keen on Broja and there could be ‘some movement’ around the Albania international. Romano said: “Keep a close eye on Armando Broja because I am hearing there is interest of several clubs.