Everton starting XI for 2024 if the January transfer rumours are true
Everton have been in great form despite their off-pitch troubles and could add to their squad to take them to the next level.
Transfers are a difficult proposition for Everton and have been for a while given the transfer and financial restrictions at the club, but the January window is looming.
Their squad saw some changes in the summer and the likes of Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Beto, Youssef Chermiti and Ashley Young have been good recruits but there is still scope to bring in at least another player.
January will see the club lose Idrissa Gueye to the Africa Cup of Nations for a month which could see them be slightly exposed given that there's only Amadou Onana and James Garner who can play in the centre. There's also Abdoulaye Doucoure who is set for a month out of action which is a big blow given how key he has been for the club since Sean Dyche arrived.
With Dyche looking to guide his side up the table to finally move away from relegation troubles, a move or two would certainly help them to distance themselves from the bottom three.
There have been some rumours of a move away for the likes of Andre Gomes, Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey so there is some potential. However, from a squad analysis standpoint, a midfield recruit would be the most sensible option.
With the January window weeks away from opening, LiverpoolWorld have decided to look at what exactly Everton's line-up could look like in 2024.