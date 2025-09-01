David Moyes | Getty Images

Everton have had a busy transfer window this summer. They have embarked on a new era at their new stadium and were active on the recruitment front. The Toffees also let a fair few players head out the exit door to free up space and funds.

The Merseyside outfit have picked up six points from their first two outings so far this season. They were beaten 1-0 away at Leeds United on the opening day. However, they have since bounced back with two wins on the spin against Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolves respectively.

Everton agree to sell Youssef Chermiti

Everton’s Youssef Chermiti has ‘completed’ his medical ahead of his proposed switch to Rangers, as per Sky Sports. The move is a permanent one worth an initial fee of £8million, potential rising up to £10million. It will be the biggest price tag the Gers have paid for a player since they snapped up Tore Andre Flo back in 2000.

Chermiti, 21, joined the Toffees back in 2023 but hasn’t been able to make the impact he would have wanted to. They signed him as one for the future but he has struggled to adapt to English football. In fact, he hasn’t scored in 25 appearances in all competitions.

The Portugal youth international had spells as a youngster at Os Marienses, ACF Pauleta and GD São Pedro. Sporting Lisbon signed him in 2016 and he subsequently rose up through their academy. He was a regular at varous different youth levels.

Chermiti broke into the first-team of the Portuguese giants after catching the eye as a teenager with their B team. He went on to play 22 games altogether and found the net on three occasions before Everton came calling. However, he hasn’t managed to live up to the initial hype.

New chapter at Rangers

Cutting ties with Chermiti will free up space and funds in Everton’s ranks. A switch to Rangers is a fresh start for him and a chance to show what he can do up in Scotland. A change of scene suits all parties involved.

The Gers have endured a tough start to this term. They turned to Russell Martin as their head coach but he is feeling the heat already after some poor results. He will hope that Chermiti can bang in the goals at the top end of the pitch.

After making the move to Everton a couple of years ago, Chermiti said at the time: "I couldn't turn down this opportunity - it's a big moment and I'm fully focused to get to work. It's a big move for me. Joining Everton is a new beginning, a new page and I'm very happy to be here. It is a beautiful city and a beautiful club. I have new goals now. I'm here and I want to do my best for Everton. I want to help the team. I hope the fans will like me and I want to show them what I am capable of."