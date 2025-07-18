Everton have tabled an offer in attempt to sign a midfielder who David Moyes views as a ‘good fit’ for his side.

Everton have entered the next stage in their pursuit of another new signing this summer. The Toffees are looking to field the best possible squad next season as they enter a new chapter in the club’s history.

New owners the Friedkin Group have shown they are willing get business done this summer as rumours continue to swirl around their summer. One of the latest targets to appear on the rumour mill is former Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, who has been heavily linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Here’s what the latest news updates are reporting on Everton’s pursuit of the Brazilian midfielder.

Everton ‘submit bid’ to sign Douglas Luiz

According to TEAMtalk, Everton have ‘submitted a bid’ in attempt to sign Luiz from Juventus this summer as they look to bolster their engine room. However, the Toffees are aware they need to act fast, as rival interest from West Ham and Aston Villa has also been reported, with both clubs similarly looking for engine room reinforcements.

The latter are looking to bring the midfielder back to Villa Park, where he established himself as a solid and reliable player for the club. Following his sale to Juve last year though, he has struggled to recreate the same kind of form in Italy.

Luiz made a total of 27 appearances for the Turn side in all competitions last season and was handed just three starts each in the Champions League and Serie A. The report claims that Juventus are now ‘ready to cut their ties’ with Luiz just a year into his five-year contract. The player himself is also said to be keen on returning to the Premier League.

David Moyes a fan of Douglas Luiz

Everton’s offer for Luiz is a loan bid, including an obligation to buy clause. The Blues have been described as ‘one of the most serious contenders’ in the race to sign the 27-year-old but they are aware of the interest shown from others.

David Moyes is eager to bring new options to his midfield and reportedly views Luiz as a ‘good fit’ to the side, due his quality on the ball and the fact he already has plenty of Premier League experience.

Prior to his move to Juventus, the Brazilian made more than 200 appearances for Villa and was a regular starter in England’s top flight. During the 2023/24 season, Luiz missed just three Premier League games and started 35, contributing nine goals and five assists as well for his troubles.

Everton are ‘aiming to close the deal early’ in order to beat any other parties to his signature, including his former club Aston Villa. However, both the Villans and West Ham are also said to be making ‘concrete moves’ in attempt to snag a deal for Luiz this window, so Everton will need to satisfy Juventus with their approach or risk losing out.