Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton

Everton have tabled an offer to bring in a new midfielder on loan.

Everton are looking to bring in some extra midfield reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut later this week. With limited natural defensive midfielders on Sean Dyche’s roster, the Toffees are looking to bolster their options with a new signing, and they’ve reportedly submitted a loan offer for a new arrival in France.

Olympique Lyonnais only signed Orel Mangala from Nottingham Forest last month, following his loan move earlier in the year. However, the Belgian international could be set for an immediate return to the Premier League for the 2024/25 season with Everton.

According to L’Equipe, the Blues have submitted a season-long loan offer for the 26-year-old and will pay his full salary for the duration of his stay at Goodison Park, if all comes to fruition. The report claims that following Lyon’s signing of USA international Tanner Tessmann, the door ‘should open for the departure’ of Mangala. His exit was reported to be worth £15 million, which Forest finalised before the profit and sustainability deadline of June 30th.

Mangala reportedly ‘did not convince’ those at Lyon, who are now looking for ‘a way out for him’, despite his performances with Belgium at Euro 2024. He is ‘expected’ to make a move to Everton with their proposed loan deal. Dyche is looking for more options to bolster and protect their backline, with seven goals shipped in their opening two Premier League fixtures against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Mangala is a central midfielder by trade but last season with Nottingham Forest, he played most of games as a No.6, which will come in handy for Everton. Perspective new owner John Textor will play a role in the deal if all goes to plan, as he could make his first club-to-club deal between the Blues and Lyon.

Textor became the owner of Lyon in 2022 after acquiring 40 percent of the OL Group share. Later in the year, he bought a 77.49 percent stake in the club through his investment vehicle Eagle Football Holdings, with the deal reaching a total reported value of $940 million (£709m).

The link between Everton and Mangala has also been reported by Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri, who has reported that Lyon are ‘very confident’ a deal can be done as Pierre Sage ‘doesn’t count’ on Mangala anymore.