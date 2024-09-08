Seamus Coleman of Republic of Ireland reacts on the floor with a injury during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B2 match between Republic of Ireland and England at Aviva Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Seamus Coleman injury update after the Republic of Ireland’s loss to England.

Everton are sweating on the fitness of Seamus Coleman for their next Premier League fixture.

The Toffees are back in action when they make the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday (17.30 BST). Sean Dyche’s side have lost all three games so far this campaign and need to start picking up points sooner rather than later.

Already expected to miss to Villa Park encounter are Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson, Youssef Chermiti and deadline-day signing Armando Broja, who arrived with a foot issue. And during the international break, Everton have suffered an injury to Coleman. The Goodison Park captain was forced off in the 58th minute of the Republic of Ireland’s 2-0 loss to England in the Nations League.

Coleman received treatment before he was replaced by Blues team-mates Jake O’Brien. The Republic face Greece at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, although Coleman’s involvement is unlikely. Manager Heimir Hallgrímsson said via the Irish Times: “We have a really good medical team so we will see, but it is unlikely [Coleman] will play in three days.”

Everton will be hopeful that Coleman can recover in time for the Villa clash. With Patterson still recovering from a hamstring injury, it may mean that Ashley Young starts at right-back against his former club. However, Roman Dixon was given a full Premier League debut in a 4-0 loss to Tottenham when the aforementioned trio were all unavailable and performed with plenty of credit.

James Garner has also played on the right-hand side of defence for the Toffees and England under-21s.