Everton injury news as Vitalii Mykolenko departs Ukraine’s squad.

A key Everton defender has been forced to leave international duty because of an injury.

Vitalii Mykolenko has departed Ukraine’s squad, the country’s FA have confirmed. The left-back underwent an MRI scan and is returning to Merseyside. He will be replaced by Vladyslav Dubinchak for 2026 World Cup qualifiers against France and Azerbaijan.

A post from the Ukraine FA via Telegram said: “After undergoing an MRI, the Everton player was diagnosed with an injury received in matches for the club. Because of this, Mykolenko will not be able to play in the September 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against France and Azerbaijan. Serhiy Rebrov's coaching staff has called up Vladyslav Dubinchak for these matches.”

Mykolenko started the 2025-26 Premier League season on the sidelines. He sustained a groin problem in the early stages of Everton’s 1-0 pre-season loss to AS Roma and could not feature in the 1-0 defeat by Leeds United on the opening day.

The defender was back the following weekend for a 2-0 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as featuring in last weekend’s 3-2 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Everton will be hoping that Mykolenko’s setback is not too serious as they face Aston Villa at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday 14 September.

David Moyes’ side currently have Jarrad Branthwaite on the sidelines with a hamstring problem. Reports have suggested that Branthwaite will not return until the end of the month. Meanwhile, Adam Aznou, the left-back purchased from Bayern Munich for £8 million, has not been involved in Everton’s opening three fixtures. He has an ankle problem but played for the under-21s in a 2-1 loss against Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Trophy last night. Both Mykolenko and Aznou’s absences meant that James Garner had to operate as a makeshift left-back against Leeds United.

Right-back Nathan Patterson has yet to feature this campaign. He had been assessed for a potential hernia.