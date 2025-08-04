Everton ‘s pre-season tour of America has come to an end and David Moyes is hoping he can make some new additions before the new season starts.

David Moyes is hopeful that Everton will sign some new players this week as the new Premier League season looms.

The Toffees have had a difficult summer transfer window so far despite being in need of reinforcements. Nine members of the squad that finished 13th in the table last campaign departed, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Aboulaye Doucoure.

Everton have added three fresh faces, with Thierno Barry (Villarreal), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth) and Adam Aznou (Bayern Munich) arriving while Charly Alcaraz’s loan deal was made permanent. But the Blues are still short of numbers and lack options on the right wing and in central midfield.

The Toffees’ pre-season tour of America ended with a 2-2 draw against Manchester United. Moyes’ side are building up towards the start of the 2025-26 campaign when they face Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday 18 August.

What’s been said

Speaking after the United draw, Moyes said: “I think there will be deals next week, I think there will be. I think we are getting much closer. I have got to say, I thought that four or five weeks ago, as well. But, obviously, we are getting near the tickly bits and have got to get some things done.

“We know we have to make several additions and we know that. Even for the numbers and we might have people in the squad where we put them out on loan or other things. We are needing, generally, to add to the squad and need to get some of the main players in quickly. I have been saying it from near enough when we finished against Newcastle United that we have to get it done. I generally feel we should be further down but, in the main, it looks as if we’re getting closer and hopefully a few things might come to fruition this week.

“If I didn’t, I’d have to be confident of what we have got and getting results. But it’s not that easy in the Premier League. You can see that we need a lot. We have got a lot of things we have to do to get better.”

Patterson injury update

Everton have suffered an injury concern ahead of the new season, however, with Nathan Patterson absent against United. The Scotland international may have a hernia and will be assessed when the Blues return to Merseyside. That means that Patterson could be doubtful for the Leeds clash.

Moyes added: “He has got hernia symptoms. Whether or not he has a hernia, we will have to assess when we get back on Tuesday.”