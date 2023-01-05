Everton injury news ahead of the FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

Everton could be without Nathan Patterson for a number of weeks as their Premier League relegation battle took another blow.

Patterson suffered a knee injury in the Toffees' chastening 4-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night. The defeat leaves Everton just one point and two places above the drop zone and pressure has piled on manager Frank Lampard.

The Blues now turn their attention to the FA Cup when they travel to Manchester United in the third round on Friday night. However, Patterson will not be available for the Old Trafford encounter.

Speaking after the Brighton loss, Lampard said: “It’s a knee injury and it could be weeks. Medial ligaments. We’ll have to get it scanned but it looks like a medial [issue], which is not ideal."

Patterson has made 15 appearances for Everton this season and was sidelined with an ankle injury earlier in the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Toffees await news on whether Anthony Gordon will be able to face United. The forward has missed Everton's past two games due to illness.

One player who'll definitely be absent is James Garner, who the Blues signed from the Red Devils in the summer. The midfielder has a back injury so cannot face his old club.