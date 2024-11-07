Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of the trip to West Ham on Saturday.

The Toffees are aiming to bounce back after suffering a 1-0 defeat at Southampton last weekend. That arrested a five-match unbeaten streak.

Everton were without Abdoulaye Doucoure against Southampton, with the midfielder suffering a knock. However, Doucoure could be back against West Ham, who lost 3-0 to Nottingham Forest last time out.

Blues manager Dyche said: “He’s got a chance. We were worried at first but that’s settled down really quickly so he’s got a chance.”

Meanwhile. Iliman Ndiaye was forced off at Southampton with a dead leg. However, the Senegal international trained today and should also be OK to travel to the London Stadium.

However, Seamus Coleman has sustained a minor hamstring problem and is now doubtful. Coleman has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for next week’s international break but may have to pull out after having his issue assessed.

Dyche said: “Useful (he’s in the Republic of Ireland squad) but unfortunately he’s got an injury. It looks minor at the moment so we’ll have to see. He’s got a minor hamstring so we’ve got to check. We’ll know today.”

Armando Broja was pictured training with his Everton team-mates earlier this week. The striker has yet to make his debut since arriving on loan at Chelsea, having arrived with an Achilles issue. Broja will require minutes for the under-21s before being available for the first team. That won’t be until after the innterational break.

“In parts is the right thing,” said Dyche. He’s been a floater to get a feel of the ball and to really get to know the players. He’s been working really well. He’s not had any contact, just a floater in certain parts of training.

Hopefully from next week we’ll start building. The timing is great he’s getting there but he’s going to needs a games programme. We’re getting him to the point of training. From next week, it’s looking more likely. The following week, he’ll be in full training and take it from there.

James Garner is absent for at least another month with a back injury. Tim Iroegbunam also remains sidelined along with Youssef Chermiti, who is battling back from foot surgery he sustained before the start of the campaign.