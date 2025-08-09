Everton suffer worrying injury concern ahead of Leeds United opener as defender limps off in 11th minute
Everton have suffered a fresh injury concern ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign.
The Toffees saw Vitalii Mykolenko limp off just minutes into their friendly against AS Roma at Hill Dickinson Stadium. The left-back appeared to hurt himself when making a tackle that won the Italian side a corner and fell to the ground after the set-piece. He quickly signalled to the dugout that he could not continue and was replaced by new signing Adam Aznou in the 12th minute.
It means that the Ukraine international is now a doubt for Everton when they begin the 2025-26 season against Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday 18 August. Blues boss David Moyes is already depleted of options amid a significant squad overhaul. However, Jarrad Branthwaite has made a return to action after missing the pre-season tour of America because of a fitness issue.
