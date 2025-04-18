Everton summer 'target' has 'desire' to leave his current club

David Hancko. (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images) | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Everton have been linked with the Feyenoord defender.

A defender linked with a summer move to Everton has a 'desire' to leave his current club, reports suggest.

The upcoming transfer window will be intriguing at the Toffees. Some 11 players are out of contract and there could be big changes to David Moyes' squad as the club prepares to leave Goodison Park and move to the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium. In addition, there is expected to be money to spend with Everton overcoming their previous issues with Premier League profit and sustainability rules and their financial situation has improved markedly since The Friedkin Group's takeover four months ago.

Moyes has already declared that he wants 'elite' players to match the state-of-the-art ground that the Blues are moving to. There have been suggestions that Everton are eyeing a switch for David Hancko. The defender is blessed with versatility as he's capable of playing in centre-back and left-back roles.

Hancko has been one of Feyenoord's star players since his arrival from Sparta Prague in 2022. He helped them win the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup while the now-Liverpool head coach was in charge of the Rotterdam-based outfit. Last summer, Hancko's wife admitted that the Slovakia international would like a move.

He was wanted by Spanish giants Atletico Madrid but Feyenoord held firm to their asking price. But a year later, he could again be seeking an exit from De Kuip. According to Dutch media outlet Voetbal International, Hancko has a 'desire to leave' Feyenoord. It is suggested that Premier League clubs are closely monitoring his situation. It is suggested that 'if the right club comes along with the right amount of money, the Slovakian is gone' from De Kuip and it will be a 'logical' decision to depart.

It has been suggested by Football Insider that Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen.