Everton are preparing for their first season with their new stadium

David Moyes is currently in the process of his first summer transfer window since replacing Sean Dyche in the Everton manager’s hotseat in January.

Moyes previously took charge of the Toffees for 11 years between 2002 and 2013 and is now looking to guide the Blues back to their former heights in his second stint on Merseyside.

The former West Ham United boss has already made his biggest ever buy as Everton boss by bringing in striker Thierno Barry for £27m to replace the outgoing Dominic Calvert-Lewin. While other notable additions include the £15m capture of Carlos Alcaraz after a successful loan spell from Flamengo in the second half of last season.

Everton have so far made two signings but there’s been a whole host of departures including midfield stalwarts Idrissa Gueye and Abodulaye Doucoure, who failed to sign new deals along with the likes of Mason Holgate, Neal Maupay, Ashley Young, Asmir Begovic and João Virgínia.

This season marks the start of a new era of ownership with the Frikedin Group and a brand new stadium in Hill Dickinson Stadium, and it’s likely there'll be plenty more incomings and outgoings to mark the occasion. With that in mind, we asked AI what fans can expect from the rest of the window - and this was its intriguing response.

Everton incomings predicted

Everton are believed to be in the market for an experienced right-back to add competition for an ageing Seamus Coleman and youngster Nathan Patterson. AI believes David Moyes will use his West Ham connections to his advantage to Vladimir Coufal to replace Ashley Young in that position. The Czech international is currently out of contract after leaving the London Stadium.

Everton could also bolster the left-side of their defence with a move to Argentine footballer Nicolas Tagliafico. He’s also a free agent after leaving a Lyon side affected by financial issues and is blessed with strong European experience after reaching the last eight of the Europa League.

Elsewhere at left-back, Trai Hume who won promotion with Sunderland could be targeted for a figure in the region of £10m after helping the Black Cats return to the top-flight.

Meanwhile, in midfield Everton could look to target England Under-21 captain James McAtee. He’s blessed with the ability to play as a central attacking midfield playmaker or as a winger and is likely to seek a transfer after falling down the pecking order at Manchester City. A figure of £25m is suggested by AI to be enough to get that particular deal over the line with various other Premier League sides showing interest.

In the attacking areas, AI also claims Everton could target Silas Katompa Mvumpa from Vfb Stuttgart. He enjoyed a solid loan spell with Red Star Belgrade and is reportedly valued at around £8m.

Who is expected to leave Everton this summer?

Everton have already waved goodbye to the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Idrissa Gueye, Abodulaye Doucoure, Mason Holgate, Neal Maupay, Ashley Young, Asmir Begovic and João Virgínia.

AI also claims Jack Harrison won’t return to the club despite speculation with Orel Mangala, Armando Broja and Jesper Linstrom all also failing to secure permanent moves after being signed on loan last season.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new five-year deal with the club, which all but ends any speculation linking him with a big-money move away this summer at least.