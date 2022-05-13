Fabian Delph came off injured in Everton’s goalless draw against Watford.

Everton are sweating on the fitness of Fabian Delph after he picked up an injury in the goalless draw against Watford on Wednesday.

The midfielder has made a big impact since returning after spending four months on the treatment table.

The Toffees are unbeaten in the five games that Delph has featured in since overcome a thigh issue. They've accrued 11 points and are now two points above the Premier League relegation zone.

However, Delph picked up a setback in the 0-0 stalemate at Watford and was substituted for Allan in the 81st minute.

Frank Lampard admits the former England international will be a 'big miss' as Everton await news ahead of their clash against Brentford on Sunday.

The Goodison Park boss told the club's media team: “He's been great. He's a good player, a great lad, great in the dressing room, trains well, experienced, calmness and good quality.

“He's been a big plus for us and I don't know what the injury is. We will have to see what it is.

“He will be a miss because you need your big players in these moments and he's shown that.