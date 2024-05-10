777 Partners’ Josh Wander. Picture: VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

777 Partners have reportedly put Standard Liege up for sale.

It has been eight months since the Miami-based firm agreed to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake. However, a deal has still to be ratified by the Premier League with several stipulations not met.

In the past two weeks, 777 have had a lawsuit for fraud filed against them in New York by London-based Leadenhall Capital Partners while their Australian-owned airline Bonza entered voluntary administration.

777 had hoped to add Everton to its football portfolio that contains Standard Liege, Genoa, Hertha Berlin and Vasco de Gama. However, it was reported in Belgium earlier this week that Liege players had not been paid for April. Now according to Belgium-based journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the American group will put the club up for sale and more could follow.

He wrote on X: “777 Partners and Football, it's over. The company has hired a corporate restructuring expert to focus on its growth investments. In this perspective, the information that we revealed to you Tuesday morning is confirmed, the American group will put Standard de Liège up for sale.

“The decision on other clubs and their investment will be made on a case-by-case basis.”

